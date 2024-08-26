Tanker owner Terntank’s significant investment in high-tech newbuildings is paying off in a play that continues an innovative culture at the Swedish company.

All five of its technology-rich newbuildings are pegged on long-term charters when they come out of China Merchant Heavy Industry’s Yangzhou shipyard from next year.

Its current fleet of nine 10,000-dwt to 15,000-dwt vessels contains some of the first tankers to be fuelled with LNG or to be fitted with batteries to help reduce fuel consumption.