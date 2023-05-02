TMV’s recent investment in US-based technology start-up Secro marks the first move by the New York venture capital house’s third fund, which is poised to have a greater focus on maritime than earlier rounds by the company.

A source with knowledge of the firm’s strategy said a third of the new fund’s capital could be dedicated to the maritime technology space, leveraging the shipping industry roots of co-founder and general partner Marina Hadjipateras.

The amount that the fund is looking to invest is not set in stone, but the source said it could be larger than TMV’s $65m second fund.