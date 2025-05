Wind assistance technology fitted to a Tufton kamsarmax bulker has resulted in an average of 9.1% fuel savings and emissions reductions over a year.

Three Flettner rotors were fitted to the 82,048-dwt TR Lady (built 2017), which is on charter to Cargill and sailed on multiple routes across the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific oceans, rounding both the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Horn over the year.