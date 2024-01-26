The UK government is set to award £33m ($42m) in grants to maritime decarbonisation projects in the country.

It is the latest tranche of money from the government through the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.

This is the fourth round of the completion from UK Shore — the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions — which was given a £206m programme budget in 2022.

A total of 33 projects, each with consortia of UK-based companies are being offered awards to help fund factory trials, demonstrations and feasibility studies.

The £33m government funding comes with over $16.3m of private investment.

As well as fostering sustainable high-skilled jobs across the country, boosting coastal economies, the government said the initiatives awarded funds under the CMDC position the UK as a leader in emerging clean maritime technologies

Projects awarded funding this this latest round include a wind assist technology project, as well as electricity generation for shipping, and new fuels.

“Unlocking a sustainable maritime sector and the economic growth it provides relies on cutting-edge technology to propel it to the next level. The voyage to sustainability demands bold investments to not just deliver greener shipping but highly skilled jobs across the UK,” said UK maritime minister Lord Davies.

The previous three CMDC rounds have allocated over £95 million to 105 projects and led to over £45 million in private investment.

UK Shore has two other initiatives underway as it works to strengthen UK competency in maritime clean tech; the Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition to support projects in the latter stages of development and to support early research, the Clean Maritime Research Hub.

There have been calls for the UK funding of cleantech to be extended. the British Ports Association has written to the UK Chancellor, ahead of the spring Budget call for further funding to support maritime decarbonisation.

It wants to see more funding like the ZEVI project to support projects in the later stages of commercialisation. It said a future fund could be improved with longer lead-in, application and overall project timescales.