The Ultranav group is trialling a new system to see if it can save on fuel consumption and vessel emissions by altering crew behaviour.

The Chilean group has signed up for a six-month trial of Signol, a behaviour change service designed to encourage fuel-saving practices among crew members, in which it is an investor.

The trial will run across 19 vessels and is part of a three-year contract between Signol and Ultranav, during which the service will be tested on different ship types.