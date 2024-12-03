The US government’s Safer Choice programme is often associated with household cleaning products like laundry detergent, dishwasher tablets and even lavender-scented wipes.

But the US Environmental Protection Agency “created a new category” to certify shipyard company Hendry Marine Industries’ product for descaling ship equipment such as heat exchangers, chief executive Kelly Hendry told the Green Seas podcast.

The EPA provides certification aimed at helping people and companies buy chemical products that minimise harm to human health and the environment.