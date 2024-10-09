The US government has hired classification society American Bureau of Shipping to set up a maritime innovation centre to pursue clean fuels for the industry.
ABS won the five-year contract from Office of Environment and Innovation, which is part of the US Maritime Administration (MARAD).
A federal contracting database shows the deal is worth $2m.
