Veson Nautical has made its second acquisition of 2023, buying UK data platform Shipfix.

The deal by the Boston software-as-a-service firm, whose flagship platform is a key workspace for much of the bulk shipping world, is its fourth in three years, following takeovers of VesselsValue, Q88 and Oceanbolt.

As with those targets, executives touted the latest deal for bringing a wealth of data available to users of Veson Nautical’s software platform.