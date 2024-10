Finnish maritime technology giant Wartsila has increased earnings in the third quarter as owners continue to order more new ships.

The engine maker said net profit was €144m ($156m), up from €82m a year ago, as revenue rose to revenue €1.72bn against €1.45bn.

Chief executive Hakan Agnevall said that despite growth in shipyard capacity and output, especially in China but also in South Korea, slot utilisation remains high, indicating that a shortage of yard space still exists.