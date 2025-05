Wartsila has commercialised its onboard carbon capture solution following an inaugural installation on Solvang’s 21,200-cbm gas carrier Clipper Eris (built 2019).

The Helsinki-listed company predicted it would be able to make the technology available to the shipping industry in an interview with TradeWinds in 2023.



Wartsila believes its system can help shipping meet the emissions reduction requirements set to be confirmed at the International Maritime Organization.