Wasaline, the ferry company operating a route across the Northern part of the Baltic Sea, is to install fresh batteries on its vessel, the Aurora Botnia, making it over four times more powerful.

The move comes as Wasaline seeks to strengthen its compliance with FuelEU Maritime ahead of a pooling tie-up.

Wasaline has teamed up with Finnish energy company Gasum to offer the Aurora Botnia as a pooling vessel, as it is over-compliant with the current and near future requirements of the European Union rules.