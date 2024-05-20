Tuomas Riski is stepping down as chief executive of Finnish technology outfit Norsepower.

He will be succeeded by board member Heikki Pontynen with immediate effect.

Norsepower has developed and sold a wind propulsion system based on the Flettner rotor.

It has systems installed on board vessels around the world, including bulk carriers, tankers and ferries.

Riski has been with Norsepower since its founding in 2012. It gained its first funding to install its systems on a Finnish ro-ro in 2014 and then trials on a tanker in 2018.

The company also gained visibility with the temporary installation of a single rotor on board the 57,600-gt Viking Grace (built 2013), a ropax running between Sweden and Finland.

Article continues below the advert

“I’ve had the privilege to lead our talented team and grow the company from an idea to a proven product,” said Riski.

“Norsepower is today the global market leader in the business of mechanical sails, shifting the whole maritime industry towards its net zero goal.”

Pontynen joined Norsepower from Finnish marine design and industrial service company Planerri, based in Rauma.

He has also worked at Rauma Marine Constructions, Elomatic and MacGregor Group.