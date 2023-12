Engine maker WinGD has signed a four-way agreement to underwrite the ammonia engines set to be installed on a series of 210,00 bulk carriers for Belgium owner CMB.Tech.

The Switzerland-based engine company has signed an agreement with the shipyard CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, and the engine builder CSSC Engine Co, for the development of the WINGD 72 bore dual fuel ammonia engine.