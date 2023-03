Danish vessel optimisation platform ZeroNorth has claimed a big jump in the amount of CO 2 it has helped cut from ships.

The Copenhagen-based organisation, backed by AP Moller Holding, Cargill and PSG Equity, said its service has prevented 443,780 tonnes of the greenhouse gases being released into the air, up 104% from 2021.

ZeroNorth calculated its 2022 figure by using customer noon reports.

The platform works by optimising organisations’ daily operational needs, unlocking efficiencies.