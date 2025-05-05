Alexander Saverys brought his CMB.Tech to the public markets in 2024 with a vision: creating an “investable green shipping platform” with vessels powered by ammonia and hydrogen.

Fast-forward a year, and his company is swallowing up Golden Ocean Group and its 91 fossil fuel-burning ships in a deal that will create a shipowner with a $3.2bn market capitalisation.

How does this growth in conventionally fuelled ships advance the green shipping strategy of the New York and Brussels-listed company?