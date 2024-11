Shipping could face more legal risks as it gears up to comply with FuelEU Maritime, the latest round of carbon rules that Brussels has imposed on the industry.

Maritime and environmental lawyers believe this new law, which will gradually tighten carbon-intensity limits on the energy used by shipping at the beginning of 2025, could lead to a higher threat of litigation than the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) that applied to shipping from January this year.