I barely noticed the aeroplane was inverted as it reached the top of its loop.

Then there was serene weightlessness as its nose pointed straight down at South Florida’s Everglades, quickly replaced by crushing G-force as we accelerated out of the loop and returned upright.

This is an afternoon with Yariv Zghoul, CEO of ship management software provider JiBE ERP, who devotes his rare free time to the adrenaline-fuelled world of formation aerobatic flying.