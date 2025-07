Shipping has once again found itself in the crosshairs of conflict and military action.

Militants and saboteurs have attacked vessels and their crews to show support of wider geopolitical disputes, which over the past week alone has resulted in the loss of multiple lives and the sinking of two ships in the Red Sea.

In this episode of Wavelength, TradeWinds reporters Eric Priante Martin and Harry Papachristou discuss the rapid escalation in Houthi violence in the Red Sea.