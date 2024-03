Cashew nut shells are being used to make a biofuel for shipping in a new project involving Norwegian car carrier outfit UECC.

The company is part of a new collaboration with technology firm Wartsila, Lloyd’s Register’s fuel business and Netherland’s based biofuel supplier ACT Group.

The aim is blending ACTs biofuel, which is a cashew nut shell liquid, with a regular ISO-grade maritime diesel for use onboard a UECC vessel.