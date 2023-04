Capesize owner GoodBulk could diversify away from bulk carriers and into other vessel sectors in the future, its chief executive has told TradeWinds.

John Michael Radziwill said the shipowner has found a successful formula for returning capital to shareholders and no longer thinks it has to limit itself to just one type of vessel.

“If we think there’s an attractive opportunity, obviously on a risk-reward basis, you will see us doing that.