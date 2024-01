Indian commandoes have taken control of a bulk carrier that had been boarded by suspected pirates off the coast of Somalia.

The crew, including 15 Indian seafarers, have been rescued in the operation, which marks yet another piracy incident in the Indian Ocean after several years.

The Lila Global-owned 170,100-dwt Lila Norfolk (built 2006) was boarded by five or six armed intruders on Thursday in the open Arabian Sea, about 450 nautical miles (830 km) off the coast of Somalia.