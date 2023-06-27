Danaos Corp, Eagle Bulk Shipping’s largest shareholder, expressed on Tuesday “serious concern” over the latter’s “unilateral” decision to adopt a poison pill that blocks the Greek firm from increasing its Eagle stake even further.

Eagle’s decision “to adopt the poison pill without seeking the prior approval of shareholders raises the question of whether the board is truly acting in the best interests of stockholders,” Piraeus-based Danaos said in an outspoken public letter to Eagle management.

John Coustas-led Danaos, which currently controls 16.7%