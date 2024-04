Norden chief executive Jan Rindbo thinks the recent rush of departures from the owner-operator probably seems “more dramatic when you sit on the outside”.

Christian Vinther Christensen is the latest to resign, exiting as chief operating officer of Norden’s asset-light Freight Services & Trading unit after more than seven years at the company.

Rindbo told TradeWinds that Christensen’s departure was motivated by his desire to lead a different life.