European policymaking came in for a hefty dose of criticism from Greek, Italian and Cypriot shipowners at the Maritime Cyprus conference in Limassol on Monday.

Known critics of consensus shipping views, primarily Greek owner George Procopiou, had strong words to say about the European Union’s sanctions and environmental policies.

“Sanctions never worked — to the contrary, sanctioned countries become stronger and self-sufficient and then it’s even worse,” the founder of Dynacom Tankers, Sea Traders and Dynagas said in a panel discussion, citing Iran as an example.