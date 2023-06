Finnish owner ESL Shipping is getting closer to taking delivery of the first in a pioneering series of hybrid electric bulkers.

Chowgule Shipyard in India launched the 5,350-dwt Electramar this week, the first of 12 energy-efficient plug-in cargo ships ordered by Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping.

“The launching of a vessel is always a special moment in shipbuilding and we are excited to see the vessel in its real element for the first time,” said ESL managing director Mikki Koskinen.