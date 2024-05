Shareholders in Himalaya Shipping are receiving a bigger payout as freight markets strengthen and the owner prepares for delivery of its final two vessels.

But analyst Jorgen Lian on Wednesday said DNB Markets is downgrading Himalaya’s stock to “hold” from its previous “buy” rating due to a “trifecta of bearish news for dry bulk” from China.

Oslo and New York-listed Himalaya’s last two LNG dual-fuel newcastlemaxes are set to join its 10 other vessels in June from China’s New Times Shipbuilding.