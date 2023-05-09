Considering how fluid the dry bulk freight market is and how little orientation it provides to shipping players, sale-and-purchase transactions have been remarkably plentiful lately.

“There is activity in the market,” dry bulk specialist Doric Shipbrokers wrote in its latest report on 5 May.

“Ships are being committed, getting sold and in some cases … fixed only to fail thereafter,” Doric added.

With freight rates “sound, but not super”, settling on a price to make deals happen, is a delicate business.