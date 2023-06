Australia has banned its second allegedly unsafe cargo ship in a week.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) barred the 17,500-dwt Briese Schiffahrts-owned multipurpose BBC Weser (built 2006) for 90 days for being in “an unsafe and unseaworthy condition” — and “an unacceptable risk” to the marine and coastal environments.

The ship was detained in May, after inspectors found a significant number of ballast air vents on board were defective.