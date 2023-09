What a difference a decade makes in shipping.

That essentially was the message explored by Genco Shipping & Trading chief executive John Wobensmith as he delivered the keynote address at the Association of Ship Brokers & Agents (ASBA) annual cargo conference on Thursday in Miami Beach.

Wobensmith had spoken to the Florida gathering before, but not since 2013, and he spent some time reflecting on the changes while also pondering what the next decade may have in store.