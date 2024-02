2020 Bulkers has signed an agreement to sell two 2019-built Newcastlemax vessels for $127.5m.

The Oslo-listed company sold the 208,445-dwt Bulk Shanghai and the 207,992-dwt Bulk Seoul (both built 2019) to an unaffiliated third party, according to a statement.

The shipowner sees a net book gain of around $40 million upon completion of the deal.