A general cargo vessel abandoned by its crew after a Houthi missile strike on Sunday is still afloat, despite a statement by the Yemeni militant group that it has sunk.

The Houthis had made that claim late on Monday, following an attack on the 32,200-dwt Rubymar (built 1997) at the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

As TradeWinds reported, that claim was only partially confirmed on Tuesday, when a maritime security intelligence company reported that the ship was spotted half-sunk but would “likely … be underwater in the following hours”.