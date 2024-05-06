The Adani Group has fetched a sizeable capital gain from the sale of a capesize bulker to Hayfin Capital Management in the UK, according to shipbrokers and maritime databases.

The Indian conglomerate has sold the 181,000-dwt Urja (built 2013) for $38.1m, according to shipbroking houses in the US and Greece.

The transaction comes seven years after TradeWinds reported that Ahmedabad-based Adani bought the vessel from Mitsui OSK Lines of Japan, at a time when the vessel was estimated to be worth $24.9m.