The already questionable future of a UN-led scheme for the seaborne export on Ukrainian grain has received a further blow.

Officials in both Russia and Ukraine confirmed on Wednesday that an onshore ammonia pipeline running through Ukrainian territory was attacked two days ago.

The Togliatti-Odesa pipeline has been inactive since war between the two countries erupted last year and its reactivation has been a key condition by Moscow to continue supporting the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI).