Anemoi, the wind rotor sail developer targeting wind propulsion systems for big bulk carriers and tankers, is on track to have a production capacity to install up to 50 rotors a year by the end of 2023.

The UK-based company, which was spun out of Greece’s Blue Planet Shipping, currently has 16 of its largest five-metre diameter rotors in production that range in height from 24 metres to 35, with the tallest suited for newcastlemaxes and VLOCs as well as VLCCs.