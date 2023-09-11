Croatian shipowner Atlantska Plovidba has made a small profit on a 2008-built bulker it acquired five years ago.
The company said in a Zagreb stock exchange filing that it has agreed to sell the 75,200-dwt panamax AP Libertas for $12.35m.
Value of 2008-built panamax holds up for Croatian owner
