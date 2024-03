The Baltimore bridge collapse has been an aggravating factor in what was already a plunging capesize bulker market this week, said UK shipbroker Braemar.

In its latest market report, the London-listed group said the US accident has “clearly been the main talking point” in the North Atlantic market.

The destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday by the Maersk-chartered container ship Dali trapped a number of dry cargo vessels in the port of Baltimore.