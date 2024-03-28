Coal at terminals in Baltimore that have been rendered inaccessible by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge could be exported from Newport News in Virginia instead.

The leadership team from CSX Corporation, which operates two Baltimore coal terminals, visited coal piers operated by Kinder Morgan and Dominion Terminal Associates (DTA) on Wednesday.

“On behalf of our coal customers, we visited the coal piers in Newport News, Virginia today to sit down with our partners to see what we can do to help move more coal for export while the Baltimore port is closed due to the tragedy with the...