Bulker owner Belships has bought more stake in the Norwegian branch of its operating arm, Lighthouse Navigation, while selling off similar business in Asia.

The move will “focus and simplify” Belships’ involvement in the bulker operating business, according to chief executive Lars Christian Skarsgard.

Belships, which owns a fleet of supramax and ultramax bulkers, has raised its interest in Oslo-based Lighthouse Navigation Management from 50% to 67%.