Profitable time-charter contracts have helped bulker owner Belships ride out weak first-quarter freight markets, distribute dividends and pay down its debt.

The Oslo-listed shipowner is paying out around 73% of its net results in dividends to shareholders for the first quarter, 3% more than for the previous three-month period.

Belships recorded $27.8m in net profit for the first quarter on the back of profitable forward cover for its fleet of supramax and ultramax bulkers, of which it has 35 including newbuildings.