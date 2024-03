Singapore-based Berge Bulk has confirmed a recent report by TradeWinds that it has signed up for two newcastlemax bulk carriers at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry.

The James Marshall-led company said the 210,000-dwt vessels will be powered by ammonia, a significant step in its moves towards a zero-carbon future.

TradeWinds broke the news of the order for the two ships on 1 March, although at the time market sources believed the ships were to be ammonia-ready.