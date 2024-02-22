A bulker that trades in the fleet of Cyprus Sea Lines has become the latest ship banned from Australian ports as part of a crackdown on vessel safety.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority banned the 91,800-dwt KMAX Leader (built 2010) for 12 months for serious safety violations and the owner’s lack of willingness to communicate.

The KMAX Leader, which the S&P Global International Ship’s Register lists as being owned by Philippines-registered single-ship company Porto Mare, experienced mechanical issues while in the vicinity of the Port of Gladstone in Queensland on the east coast on 26 October 2023.