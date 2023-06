Croatian shipping company Atlantska Plovidba plans to boosts its bank balance after a far less profitable period in dry cargo markets.

The bulker specialist said it will sell at least €13.9m ($15.2m) in new shares, and up to a maximum €27.8m.

Only shareholders on record as of 28 July will be eligible to subscribe for stock in the issue, the owner added.

A filing to the Zagreb bourse did not specify how the money would be used.