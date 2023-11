Performance Shipping, a US-listed company that has already shown a capacity to reinvent itself, may be working on yet another transformation.

The former container ship player that switched to tankers three years ago has now placed a debut order for bulker newbuildings, according to several brokers in Greece, London and the US.

The Andreas Michalopoulos-led company is said to be contracting two 64,000-dwt vessels at Sumec Marine’s New Dayang Shipbuilding for $32.5m