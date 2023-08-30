South Korean dry bulk giant Polaris Shipping has been put up for sale as its owners look to exit the sector.
Polaris is one of the world’s largest owners of VLOCs with 15 bulkers over 250,000 dwt and four newcastlemax vessels in its fleet.
China’s Cosco Shipping has shown interest in buying the company to boost its bulk business
