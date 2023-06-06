Average spot rates for capesize bulkers achieved a second day of gains on Tuesday after falling steadily for nearly four weeks as Australia sends more iron ore to China, a country that is trying to get its property sector back on track.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages gained 6.5% on Tuesday to reach $11,470 per day to reach its highest point in the week.

“Higher Australia-China bookings have been a key driver to start this week,” Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta wrote in a note on Tuesday.