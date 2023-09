The capesize bulker sector rose steadily into mid-week, but then it declined for the last couple days of the seven-day cycle as a myriad of factors influenced the market, according to analysts.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes improved 23.7% from 22 September to nearly $21,400 per day on Wednesday before falling 4% over the next two days to just over $20,500 per day on Friday.