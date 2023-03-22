Capesize bulker rates slid on Wednesday as concerns over China possibly cutting steel output sent jitters throughout the market.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC of spot-rate averages across five key routes declined 6.9% on Wednesday to $14,528 per day to fall below $15,000 per day for the first time in almost two weeks.

The average spot rate for the C14 benchmark roundtrip iron-ore route from Brazil to China fell the most of all rates for key ore routes on Wednesday, as it dropped 13% to $13,280 per day.