Greek capesize purchases abound as three shipowners pursuing fleet expansion or renewal plans scoop up big bulkers.

“The capesize is on fire,” Xclusiv Shipbrokers noted on Monday.

According to the Athens-based brokerage, the latest batch of deals pushes the number of capesizes sold in the secondhand market to 78 vessels so far this year — almost twice the number that changed hands in the same period of 2022.