Relatively uninspiring freight rates have done little to dampen the appetite for capesizes. A lot of sales have been reported in the secondhand market in recent weeks.

Some of the transactions have already been confirmed.

The oldest bulker of Greece’s Enterprises Shipping & Trading has left the Restis family company’s fleet.

The 171,300-dwt Victorius (built 2004) is already listed under the management of Acheon Akti, a Cyprus-based entity, under its new name Platos.