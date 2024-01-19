Charterers are offering freight premiums to book capesize bulk carriers loading in the Atlantic ahead of the Lunar New Year in Asia in mid-February.

The end of this week has seen assessments for capesize spot rates being revised upwards significantly, with the Atlantic basin seeing the biggest gains.

The weighted average of spot rates across five key capesize benchmark routes (5TC) — the key indicator for the overall strength of the spot market — was assessed $3,243 higher on Friday at $18,608 per day.